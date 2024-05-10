Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,503,570.45 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $1,503,570.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,522 shares in the company, valued at $54,830,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.93, for a total transaction of $1,474,562.13.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $1,425,610.59.

On Friday, April 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.95, for a total value of $1,474,726.95.

On Friday, April 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $1,578,398.73.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $1,617,378.66.

On Monday, April 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,627,267.86.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.81, for a total transaction of $1,663,116.21.

On Monday, April 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.71, for a total transaction of $1,629,328.11.

On Friday, April 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.25, for a total value of $1,617,296.25.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.98, for a total value of $1,615,071.18.

Atlassian Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $179.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.60. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $258.69.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 11.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Atlassian by 3.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Atlassian by 3.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Atlassian by 18.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 136,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,488,000 after buying an additional 21,725 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 190.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $223.22.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

