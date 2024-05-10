Insider Selling: Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Balchem Price Performance

NASDAQ BCPC traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $156.43. 66,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,121. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $110.74 and a 12 month high of $159.52. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Balchem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Balchem by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

