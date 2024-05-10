Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CTO Sells $42,440.00 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $42,440.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 183,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Jonathan Hyman sold 3,730 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $214,512.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $41.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.13. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.24.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.24% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Braze by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Braze by 165.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Braze by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

