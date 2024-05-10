Insider Selling: Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Sells 10,593 Shares of Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 10,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $270,863.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,308.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of CSV stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.04. The company had a trading volume of 166,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $394.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $103.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.17 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 22.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

