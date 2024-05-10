Insider Selling: Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) CFO Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $20,730.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 8th, Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $24,825.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $19,507.50.

DK traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $27.66. The company had a trading volume of 896,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,299. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 127.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Delek US by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 7.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

