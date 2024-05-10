Insider Selling: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CFO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,280.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,574. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $33.40.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $414.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ExlService by 439.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

