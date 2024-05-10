Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells 15,480 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 15,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $24,922.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,378.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,530 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $25,136.90.

On Wednesday, May 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,453 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $25,148.22.

On Monday, May 6th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,510 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $24,957.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,180 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $24,895.20.

On Monday, April 29th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $2,415.00.

On Friday, April 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,437 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $20,272.31.

On Wednesday, April 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,910 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $24,819.60.

On Monday, April 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,844 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $24,937.92.

On Friday, April 19th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,800 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $24,806.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,575 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $24,696.75.

Expensify stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,946. Expensify, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $124.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 41.91% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Expensify by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Expensify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Expensify by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXFY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

