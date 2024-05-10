Insider Selling: Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CFO Sells 5,212 Shares of Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,066.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NSP traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.16. The company had a trading volume of 152,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,057. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.80 and a 12-month high of $128.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.08. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 137.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.75%.

NSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

