Insider Selling: M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Director Sells 13,360 Shares of Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) Director John P. Barnes sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $1,963,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $152.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.53 and its 200-day moving average is $135.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $152.91.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More

