Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CRO Sells $112,314.60 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) CRO Michael A. Werdann sold 9,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $112,314.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 79,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,966.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NETGEAR Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.86. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $188.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.14 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETGEAR

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 52.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 527.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NETGEAR by 121.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

Further Reading

