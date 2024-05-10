Insider Selling: NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Sells 600 Shares of Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,236.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NVR Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,670.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7,750.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7,084.05. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $99.89 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 487.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 24.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

