Insider Selling: Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Director Sells 4,125 Shares of Stock

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) Director Evan Behrens sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $180,056.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:OPY traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. 61,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 5.90%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is 16.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPY. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter valued at $1,293,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Oppenheimer by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

