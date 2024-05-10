Insider Selling: Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Insider Sells 779 Shares of Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $39,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Progress Software Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Progress Software

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Progress Software by 63.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 13,185 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Progress Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000.

About Progress Software

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.