Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $222,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 854,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,244,560.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of HOOD opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.74.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.35.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

