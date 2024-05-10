Insider Selling: Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Director Sells 1,443 Shares of Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $181,255.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,552.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ryder System Price Performance

R opened at $127.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.38. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.60 and a 52-week high of $127.55.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 21.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 14.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ryder System by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ryder System

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

See Also

