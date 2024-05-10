Insider Selling: Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Insider Sells 4,902 Shares of Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) insider John J. Boniface sold 4,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $47,010.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,393.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sera Prognostics Price Performance

Sera Prognostics stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. 284,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,437. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.33. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 11,843.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERA. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the first quarter worth $174,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.