Insider Selling: Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Insider Sells 4,902 Shares of Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) insider John J. Boniface sold 4,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $47,010.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,393.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Sera Prognostics stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. 284,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,437. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.33. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $12.35.
Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 11,843.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.
