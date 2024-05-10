Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $934,920.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.70, for a total transaction of $934,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $33,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of UTHR opened at $266.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.87 and a 200-day moving average of $230.35. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $204.44 and a one year high of $268.21.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.78.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

