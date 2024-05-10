Insider Selling: Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.81. 36,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,699. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $54.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,109,000 after acquiring an additional 300,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $590,489,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,585,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,086,000 after acquiring an additional 236,136 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,687,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,734,000 after acquiring an additional 163,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,416,000 after purchasing an additional 313,482 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

