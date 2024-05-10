Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) CFO Sells $232,662.48 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 5,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $232,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 2.9 %

USNA opened at $46.32 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.04. The firm has a market cap of $889.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.35. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $221.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,853,000 after buying an additional 38,533 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 785,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,089,000 after purchasing an additional 23,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,323,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 337,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,083,000 after buying an additional 145,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

