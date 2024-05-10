Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells 427 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) VP Alvaro Doyle sold 427 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $14,133.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $1,390.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vicor Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of VICR traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 35,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,011. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $98.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Vicor had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICR

Institutional Trading of Vicor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $2,007,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vicor by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 12.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.