Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the construction company on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Installed Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $12.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.
Installed Building Products Stock Performance
NYSE:IBP traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.38. 111,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,177. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $103.50 and a fifty-two week high of $263.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $199.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.80.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBP
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total value of $1,216,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,619 shares of company stock worth $1,606,732 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Installed Building Products
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.