Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Cut to $213.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $218.00 to $213.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.25.

NASDAQ:PODD traded down $12.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,484. Insulet has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $331.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.59 and its 200-day moving average is $181.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Insulet by 246.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 135,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,168,000 after purchasing an additional 96,390 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 178.9% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 144,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,308,000 after acquiring an additional 92,762 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Insulet by 22.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Insulet by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,579 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

