Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $260.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.48% from the company’s previous close.

PODD has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.67.

Insulet stock opened at $177.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.59 and its 200 day moving average is $181.63. Insulet has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $331.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Insulet by 43.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

