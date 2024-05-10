Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 2,159,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the previous session’s volume of 874,926 shares.The stock last traded at $164.50 and had previously closed at $177.53.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PODD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Insulet by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 386,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,673,000 after acquiring an additional 268,553 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Insulet by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 43,147 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Insulet by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Insulet by 689.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares during the period. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,000.

Insulet Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.63.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

