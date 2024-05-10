Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.420-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $427.0 million-$428.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.0 million. Intapp also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.110-0.130 EPS.

Intapp Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of INTA stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $37.74. 1,505,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,717. Intapp has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $50.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intapp news, CEO John T. Hall sold 30,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $1,221,952.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,708,775 shares in the company, valued at $189,622,369.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 30,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $1,221,952.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,708,775 shares in the company, valued at $189,622,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Baxter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $1,231,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,808.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,111,704 shares of company stock worth $258,193,485. 36.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

