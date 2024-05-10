Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $111-112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.38 million.
Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.11. 896,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average is $37.13. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $103.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. On average, analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $705,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,660,782.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $705,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,660,782.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $47,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,494.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,111,704 shares of company stock valued at $258,193,485 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
