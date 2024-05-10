Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.420-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $427.0 million-$428.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.0 million. Intapp also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.110-0.130 EPS.

Intapp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTA traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,330. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 0.56. Intapp has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $103.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $705,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,660,782.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $47,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $911,494.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,111,704 shares of company stock valued at $258,193,485. 36.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

