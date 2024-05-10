Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.420-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $427.0 million-$428.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.0 million. Intapp also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.110-0.130 EPS.
Intapp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:INTA traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,330. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 0.56. Intapp has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $50.46.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $103.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intapp
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $705,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,660,782.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $705,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,660,782.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $47,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,494.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,111,704 shares of company stock valued at $258,193,485. 36.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Intapp
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intapp
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.