Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.110-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.0 million-$112.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.3 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.420-0.440 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.13.

Get Intapp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intapp

Intapp Stock Up 2.1 %

INTA stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,738. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 0.56. Intapp has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $103.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $705,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,660,782.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $705,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,660,782.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $47,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,047 shares in the company, valued at $911,494.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,111,704 shares of company stock valued at $258,193,485. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.