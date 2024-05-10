IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Down 98.9% in April

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the April 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IntelGenx Technologies Stock Up 8.9 %

IGXT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 79,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,350. IntelGenx Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine; INT0046/2018 and INT0055/2021 are for adult use; INT0007/2006, an oral film product for treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0043/2015, an oral film containing montelukast for treatment of Alzheimer and Parkinsons; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0010/2006 for treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy; INT0036/2013, an oral film product for schizophrenia or bipolar 1 disorder; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

