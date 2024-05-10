Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Decreased by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 2.4% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $33,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 18.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Intuit by 12.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $7.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $633.95. The company had a trading volume of 242,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $635.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $608.74. The firm has a market cap of $177.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $671.01.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $650.23.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

