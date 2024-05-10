Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 10th (ADVM, AMLX, AMN, ANAB, ARHS, ARLO, ARWR, ATXS, AVXL, BAND)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, May 10th:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. BWS Financial currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $102.00.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $265.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $282.00.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $99.00 price target on the stock.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.50.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $91.00 price target on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $410.00 price target on the stock.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $13.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.50.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $142.00 target price on the stock.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $56.00.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $205.00 target price on the stock.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $225.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $220.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $917.00 target price on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $33.50 target price on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $89.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $91.00.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00.

