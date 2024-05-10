Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 10th (ADVM, AMLX, AMN, ANAB, ARHS, ARLO, ARWR, ATXS, AVXL, BAND)

Posted by on May 10th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, May 10th:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. BWS Financial currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $102.00.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $265.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $282.00.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $99.00 price target on the stock.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.50.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $91.00 price target on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $410.00 price target on the stock.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $13.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.50.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $142.00 target price on the stock.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $56.00.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $205.00 target price on the stock.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $225.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $220.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $917.00 target price on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $33.50 target price on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $89.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $91.00.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00.

