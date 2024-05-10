Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. Equities analysts predict that Iris Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 373.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

