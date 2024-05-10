iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -1.810–1.740 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $167.0 million-$172.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.0 million. iRobot also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -3.130–2.710 EPS.

iRobot Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IRBT stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.22. 1,469,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,195. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.91. iRobot has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 84.78% and a negative net margin of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $307.54 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that iRobot will post -4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IRBT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $2,057,104.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,573.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

