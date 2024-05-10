iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,415. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.58.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2616 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

