iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.92

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.92 and last traded at $65.84, with a volume of 27075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.93.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96.

Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SFI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 299.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

