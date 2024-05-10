iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $78.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.75. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1346 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

