iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Neumann Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 7.2% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $74.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,750,612 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

