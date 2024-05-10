iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.67. 4,750,616 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day moving average is $69.93.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

