iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,086 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,472,000 after buying an additional 895,629 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,364,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,010,000 after buying an additional 1,360,944 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,518,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,600,000 after buying an additional 673,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,963,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,792,000 after buying an additional 843,348 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.55 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.93.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.