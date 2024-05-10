iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.62. The stock had a trading volume of 299,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,244. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $115.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.67 and its 200 day moving average is $106.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

