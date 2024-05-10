iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 7,600.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESMV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,593. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESMV. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,091,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 110.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 30,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 38,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

