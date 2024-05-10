iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 7,600.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of ESMV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,593. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
