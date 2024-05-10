iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) is Hills Bank & Trust Co’s 5th Largest Position

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,367 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF comprises about 3.7% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned about 1.33% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $37,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTE remained flat at $23.91 on Friday. 156,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,043. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0924 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.