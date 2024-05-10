iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 1-Year High at $110.57

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $110.57 and last traded at $110.42, with a volume of 104704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.04.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.15 and a 200-day moving average of $102.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.