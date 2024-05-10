iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,712,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 419,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 89,380 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.42. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $25.04.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

