iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 66,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 69,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 38,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $102.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,978 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.78 and its 200 day moving average is $96.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

