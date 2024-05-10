iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) is Sun Life Financial Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Sun Life Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,287,945 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises about 1.4% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $6,778,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,770,000 after buying an additional 1,433,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,191,000 after buying an additional 1,888,799 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,650,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,861,000 after buying an additional 99,684 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,185,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,664.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,355,000 after buying an additional 2,209,156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDA stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $51.35. 5,803,983 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.16.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

