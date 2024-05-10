iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $19,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,580 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

