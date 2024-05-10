iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 91.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,637 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,550,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,600,359. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.55 and its 200 day moving average is $193.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

