iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $248.69

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $248.69 and last traded at $248.27, with a volume of 21917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $247.48.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P 100 ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,575 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $306,111,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,007,000 after purchasing an additional 648,291 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,964,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,603,000.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

