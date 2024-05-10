iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 165.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 84,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $76,000.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $49.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $51.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

